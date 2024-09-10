TGP Reporter Cara Castronuova’s Full Testimony For Congress On January 6th and the Government Coverup Regarding the Death of Patriot ROSANNE BOYLAND (VIDEO)

This reporter had the honor of being asked to testify for Congress yesterday about January 6th.

See my testimony here:

I was a witness at @mtgreenee‘s Congressional hearing yesterday, titled: “Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners.” We delved into the continued abuse of J6 defendants being unlawfully detained, the continued arrests of Trump… pic.twitter.com/3SuEUHiUsi — Cara Castronuova (@CaraCastronuova) September 10, 2024

The hearing yesterday, titled: Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners, delved into the continued abuse of J6 defendants being unlawfully detained, the continued arrests of Trump Supporters that were present at January 6th to this day, and the gross censorship by the media of these facts.

I specifically spoke about my experience as a reporter for The Gateway Pundit and the extreme censorship I have experienced in getting out the story of Rosanne Boyland. Boyland died on January 6th after she was seen beaten by Metropolitan Police Officer Lila Morris.

The Government and the mainstream media continue to hide the now undisputed facts that:

1) Rosanne was hit by a pepper ball at close range by a out of control Capitol Police Officer shooting rounds at protesters in a closed space tunnel like he was Wyatt Earp in the Wild West.

2) Rosanne was gassed by police and trapped under a ten man pile up of protesters that police shoved on top of each other.

3) Rosanne was then beaten by VIOLENT Police Officer Lila Morris.

4) Rosanne’s unconsious body was clubbed to the body and head 4 times with a tremendous stick welded by the cop in overhead swings.

4) Rosanne turned blue and bled from the nose and eye after the beating.

5) J6 cops refused to give her CPR as Trump Supporters desperately tried to save her life.

5) According to eye witnesses, Rosanne finally DIED after the beating.

The compromised individuals in the government and mainstream media still claim Rosanne Boyland died of a drug overdose on Capitol Steps.

LIARS.

Pray for justice for Rosanne Boyland, and remember, in the end GOD wins.

\

Please follow Cara on Twitter.

Cara is an Investigative Journalist, 2-Time Boxing Champion and Television Personality. She is the co-founder of Citizens Against Political Persecution. You can follow her on Twitter HERE or Instagram HERE @CaraCastronuova. She is currently banned on Fakebook & suing them for colluding with the Biden Regime to violate her First Amendment Rights. You can contact Cara at www.caracastronuova.com if you have any tips.

“I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Phil 4:13.