Texas Law Firm Is Representing Over 50 New Alleged Victims of Sexual Assault by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – Including Minors

While the multimillionaire rapper and music industry mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs awaits trial in Brooklyn’s MDC prison, sharing a cell with disgraced former crypto billionaire FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, his situation is becoming even more complicated as new accusations are piling up against him.

Combs was arrested last week on a slew of charges: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges but was denied bail and remains in custody.

Now, it arises that a law firm in Texas has stated that it is representing more than 50 alleged victims who claim to have been sexually assaulted by Combs and his associates.

Page Six reported:

“Attorney Tony Buzbee of the Buzbee Law Firm took to his company’s Instagram page Thursday to share the news, explaining that the firm was asked by the Ava Law Group ‘to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts’.

Buzbee referred to the group as “brave” and noted that it includes “both men and women.” He went on to allege that ‘many were minors when the abuse occurred’.”

According to the Texan lawyer, while some of the alleged victims filed police reports, ‘others did not’.

“Buzbee made sure to note that ‘each individual story is gut wrenching and heartbreaking’, claiming that the alleged ‘acts complained of occurred at hotels, private homes, and also at the infamous PDiddy ‘Freak Off’ parties.” He described the alleged ’violations’ as ‘mindboggling debauchery and depravity, exacted by powerful people against minors and the weak’.”

He expects the number of alleged victims represented by his firm to ‘grow’, and is convinced that ‘many other individuals will be implicated’.

“Buzbee — who has not yet filed a formal lawsuit on behalf of the alleged victims — announced plans for a press conference early next week ‘where some of these stories can be told as the nation learns more and grapples with the potential scope of this scandal’. He concluded, ‘Our firm has always been at the forefront of the most important cases in the United States. We are proud to represent this group of brave souls and pray for justice on their behalf’.”

Combs has previously denied all accusations against him.

The Federal indictment states that agents discovered more than 1,000 bottles of lubricant, various narcotics and three AR-15s when they raided his Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March.

Combs allegedly ‘abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct’.

He also allegedly creating ‘a criminal enterprise engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice’.

“During these [Freak off] events, the father of seven allegedly ‘hit, kicked, threw objects at and dragged victims, at times, by their hair’, according to the indictment, which further claimed that he ‘subjected victims to physical, emotional and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs’, which he ‘often electronically recorded’.”

These charges carry a minimum of 15 years in prison if Combs is convicted.

