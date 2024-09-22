Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sounds the Alarm: Kamala Would Make Biden’s Failed Border Policy ‘Look Good’ (Video)

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo to sound the alarm about what will happen at the border if incompetent Border Czar Kamala Harris is elected president.

Abbott told Bartiromo that if Harris is elected president, her disastrous border policy would make illegal immigration “far worse” than it currently is, “making Biden’s border policy actually even look good.”

Governor Abbott: So you can expect what she’s done as vice president, you can expect what she articulated when she first ran for president, and that is she supports eliminating illegal immigration as a crime.

She supports giving magnet-drawing immigration policies such as free health care to people crossing the border.

She believes in eliminating ICE. This would be the most destructive border policy ever, making Biden’s border policy actually even look good.

As bad as illegal immigration is already, it will be far worse under a Harris administration.

Maria Bartiromo: Yeah. They’re boasting about the fact that the numbers are down from the highs. I mean, at the highs, what we were talking about, 8,000 people a day coming through the border there in Texas. But those numbers are down.

What we don’t talk about is the fact that oftentimes they’re down because this administration has decided to start flying them in, right? They’re putting them on planes, flying them to swing states across the country.

Governor Abbott: Well, you are true, but let’s be clear about something else. They’re claiming that the numbers are down because of Biden’s Executive Order in June.

The reality is because of action that Texas took, they began going down last year because Texas represents two-thirds of the border, because we reduced illegal immigration by about 85% in the state of Texas, of course, the border numbers are going to be down.

But you mentioned something else that not enough Americans know, and that is another reason why the crossings at the border are down is because Biden is flying them across the border and then moving them to cities across the entire United States.

Maria Bartiromo: Extraordinary. Simply extraordinary.

Watch: