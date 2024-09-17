TDS Suffering Has-Been Howard Stern Says He ‘Hates’ Trump Supporters and Doesn’t Want Them to Listen to His Show

Howard Stern’s already bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome is apparently getting worse.

During a rant on his show on Monday, Stern declared that he hates Trump supporters and doesn’t want them to listen to his show. He doesn’t have to worry about that. Anyone who likes Trump probably stopped listening to his show years ago.

It’s really sad to see what has become of Stern. Trump broke his brain and then Covid made him even worse.

Outkick reported:

Howard Stern Says He ‘Hates’ Anyone Who Votes For Trump After Second Assassination Attempt Howard Stern clarified on Monday that he does not hate Donald Trump. He just hates anyone who votes for Donald Trump. “This whole idea of you like me, you are good, and if you don’t, you are bad … I’ve been the victim of this,” said Stern when responding to Trump saying he “hates Taylor Swift” over the weekend on Truth Social. “I don’t hate Trump. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they are stupid. I do. I have no respect for them.” Stern added that if half of his viewers disagree with his opinion about Trump voters, they should stop listening to his radio show: “I’m at the end of my career, so fuck you and listen to another station if you don’t like my views [on Trump].”… TDS patients are often oblivious to their own hypocrisy. Stern is just one of the many examples.

No one is losing any sleep over Stern’s opinion.

Stern used to be all about fighting the establishment but at some point, he joined it. Oh well.