Tampon Tim Gets BOOED & Flips Off College Kids | Drew Hernandez

Tampon Tim attended the big game in Michigan on Saturday and got booed when his motorcade passed by. Things got so bad for Mr. Tampon that as he was exiting the stadium, college kids can be heard screaming “TRUMP 2024 BABY” and the triggered VP Nominee appears to have lost it a flipped off the crowd as a response.

Maybe Tampon is feeling kinda fussy and stressed due to the pressure of his upcoming debate where he will be pressed by J.D. Vance to give an answer for his lies. Or maybe Tampon is really a woman and on his period, who knows?

In stark contrast, President Trump attended another big game in Alabama. The rockstar President was greeted with cheers as he arrived with his entourage and passed out snacks.

The biggest moment was when President Trump appeared on the JUMBOTRON and the entire stadium erupted in cheers. Many fans of President Trump could be seen attempting to snap a picture or video of The President in his box suite. It’s clear who America loves, and who they hate.

Watch as Drew Hernandez breaks it all down.

