Susan Rice Claims Trump Will Carry Out ‘Mass Expulsions of American Citizens’ (VIDEO)

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice has claimed that Donald Trump is planning to order “mass expulsions” of American citizens.

In an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Rice was asked about her views on Trump’s plans to deport millions of illegal aliens and recent reports that Haitian migrants have been eating animals in Springfield, Ohio.

Rice explained:

This is really quite terrifying. We’ve heard for many, many months about his plans for mass deportations of undocumented persons here in the United States. That would be hugely violent and disruptive, separating families, causing millions to be expelled through the use of force, but what he’s saying now is something quite different and even more scary. … We’re talking about a massive increase in the number of people that they try to ship out of the country on false pretenses because perhaps they don’t like the countries from which they came. Can you imagine what that means for this country when American citizens living here lawfully, living their lives with their family, can one day wake up and find themselves denaturalized and deported? Now that the Supreme Court has said that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, if God forbid it were to be him again, can do whatever he wants in the office of the presidency with immunity, this is a recipe for mass expulsions of American citizens.

Rice’s comments are most likely an effort to deflect her attention from her disastrous role in controlling the Biden administration’s policy regarding the southern border.

Back in February, The Gateway Pundit reported how Rice was the “central figure” in the White House’s approach to the border.

Since they seized power in 2021, over 10 million illegal aliens have entered the country at the invitation of the Biden regime, wreaking havoc across American towns and cities.