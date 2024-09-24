Suppressed Again? ‘Reagan’ Film Not Showing Up in Audience Review Site, Despite 98% Score

The movie “Reagan” has faced challenges from Big Tech and among film critics, but it’s still performing well at the box office three weeks into its run.

Most recently, the film review site Rotten Tomatoes appears to be shadow banning the biopic about the nation’s 40th president, which stars Dennis Quaid in the lead role.

If you go to the page and use filters to sort movies by audience score, despite “Reagan” receiving a 98 percent positive score, you will not see it at all on the page, nor if you look for movies currently in theaters.

(According to the site itself, Reagan has over 5,000 verified user reviews, much more than some of the other films that populate these lists.)

The new Reagan movie has a 98% audience score on opening weekend Hollywood critics gave it an 18% When the critics give it a thumbs down, but the audience gives it a standing ovation – guess who’s out of touch? Spoiler alert: it’s not the American people pic.twitter.com/WJg7Nf86oO — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) August 31, 2024

Further, when Apple’s Siri is asked, “What are the top audience rated movies in theaters right now?” the movie “Reagan” still does not show up.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film is still very much on the big screen (1,850 of them to be precise), and took in approximately $1.7 million over the weekend, for a total of $26.5 million to date. It has now surpassed the independent film’s reported $25 million production budget.

Though critics by-in-large have hated the movie, audiences have loved it.

“Reagan” appears to have the largest disparity between movie critics and moviegoers on Rotten Tomatoes’ site, apparently ever.

Collider reported the 1999 film “The Boondock Saints” had previously had the largest divide, with 65 percent.

However, only 17 percent of movie critics liked “Reagan,” while 98 percent of audiences members have for a difference of 81 percent, blowing the aforementioned record out of the water.

Perhaps, the left is riled up and trying to suppress the movie because they think it will help Republican candidates’ chances, including Donald Trump, in the forthcoming November general election.

Last month, before “Reagan” opened, Quaid told podcast host Joe Rogan that Facebook was not allowing the movie to advertise on the platform.

“Censorship is happening to us through Facebook. Facebook banned advertising and a lot of the podcasts. This one will probably be banned on Facebook, as well. It’s been over the last couple of months,” Quaid said.

The actor explained that Facebook initially expressed the reason for its decision is that the content in the film “was an attempt to sway an election.”

“I mean the last time I heard, you know, Reagan was on the ballot 40 years ago,” Quaid said, referring to the former president’s re-election campaign in 1984.

“To me, just the act of banning and censoring the material is an attempt to sway an election,” the actor further argued.

A Facebook spokesperson reached out to Newsweek four hours after the outlet published a story about the ban in August saying in a written statement, “While there are no restrictions on this page that would prevent the admins from posting, we did identify a handful of ads from this account that were incorrectly rejected. This happened because our automated systems mistakenly determined that content about President Reagan required prior authorization in accordance with our policies for ads about Social Issues, Elections or Politics.

“This was a mistake and the restriction on the ads has been lifted.”

“Reagan” continues to overcome all because like the man himself, it includes a message of freedom and hope.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.