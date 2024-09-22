Sunken Bayesian Superyacht Reportedly Has Water-Tight Safes Suspected of Holding Top-Secret Documents and Confidential Data – Security Is Heightened at Shipwreck Site

Back in late August, the world’s headlines were filled with the dramatic tale of the wreck of the 184-foot Bayesian superyacht, owned by tech billionaire Mike Lynch, hit by a sudden squall of tornado-like waterspouts off the coast of Sicily.

The wreck cost the life of Lynch, his 18-year-old daughter Hannah, and five others guests, while Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, and 15 other people escaped the tragedy.

Now, the doomed vessel is back in the news, as is suspected that a trove of top-secret documents and confidential data on foreign governments could be trapped inside it.

The New York Post reported:

“Italian prosecutors ordered heightened security around the sunken boat to protect the sensitive information that they believe was stored in water-tight safes before the Aug. 19 tragedy, sources told CNN. Among the loot are two super-encrypted hard drives that hold highly classified information, including passcodes and other sensitive data, tied to a number of Western intelligence services, an official involved in the salvage plans said.”

The hard drives are believed to belong to Lynch, associated with British, American, and other intelligence services through his various enterprises, including the cyber security company he founded, Darktrace.

Lynch also advised two former British prime ministers on science, technology, and cyber security.

“Shipwreck survivors previously told prosecutors that Lynch — dubbed the British Steve Jobs — ‘did not trust cloud services’ and always kept data drives in a secure compartment of the yacht wherever he sailed.”

The supposed information would be of interest to foreign governments, so Italian prosecutors, in an unusual move, requested that the yacht be guarded by both above-surface and underwater surveillance.

“’A formal request has been accepted and implemented for additional security of the wreckage until it can be raised’, an official with the Sicilian civil protection authority confirmed.”

The Bayesian will be monitored consistently until it is raised in the coming weeks.

Italian judiciary is investigating Captain James Cutfield to find out if he was responsible for the tragedy.