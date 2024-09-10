Subcommittee Report on Disgraced NY Gov. Cuomo Reveals He LIED and ALTERED Department of Health Data to Hide Nursing Home Deaths

A subcommittee report released on Monday reveals the extent of the fallout from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s controversial policy that required nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients, putting the most vulnerable populations at risk during the pandemic.

The report alleges that Cuomo’s administration manipulated death statistics to obscure the severity of this policy, attempting to evade responsibility for its catastrophic consequences.

The findings detail how the former governor altered official New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) data and omitted critical information about nursing home-related deaths to disguise the impact of the directive that forced nursing homes to admit infected individuals.

According to the memo, “The Cuomo administration — through the NYSDOH — began collecting data on nursing home fatalities in March 2020.”

It further states that “Contrary to Mr. Cuomo’s testimony, his administration changed the methodology in which nursing home fatalities were accounted for and publicly reported.

His administration initially categorized out-of-facility deaths as nursing home fatalities but stopped reporting those numbers as nursing home fatalities on May 3, 2020.”

The report elaborates:

“In response to criticism regarding the March 25 Directive, the former Governor—and his staff—desperately tried to control the narrative. The Cuomo Administration used alternating methodologies throughout the pandemic to account for nursing home fatalities—ultimately, making the decision to withhold the number of nursing home fatalities occurring outside the nursing homes. While the Cuomo Administration asserted that the numbers needed to be audited for accuracy, the facts and circumstances tend to show that the decision was seemingly self- serving. The Select Subcommittee is investigating the development of the March 25 Directive and the resulting cover-up. As of September 9, 2024, the Select Subcommittee has reviewed nearly 550,000 pages of documents from the State of New York and conducted ten transcribed interviews.8 However, the State of New York is still withholding documents vital to this investigation that could inform legislative solutions to ensure this tragedy never happens again.“

As previously reported by the Gateway pundit, in 2020 five democrat leaders, including Cuomo, knowingly sent sick COVID patients into nursing homes with vulnerable seniors. Despite nursing homes making up only 0.6% percent of the U.S. population, this decision resulted in ~40% of COVID deaths originating from nursing homes.

Cuomo, particularly, was responsible for tens of thousands of these deaths himself, as they directly resulted from his policy and the fake numbers his administration used to justify their actions.

An investigation into his actions related to the nursing home deaths was quietly dropped by Biden’s DOJ, sparking outrage among the families of the victims and the public at large.

“I was contacted today by the head of the Elder Care Unit from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who informed me they have closed its investigation involving the Executive Chamber and nursing homes. I was told that after a thorough investigation – as we have said all along – there was no evidence to suggest that any laws were broken.” Cuomo’s lawyer, Elkan Abramowitz said in a statement.

Cuomo is set to testify in front of the congressional subcommittee on Tuesday regarding his handling of COVID-19 and its spread throughout nursing homes that killed thousands of seniors.