St. Louis Man Arrested After Destroying Angel of Harmony Statue at the St. Louis Basilica with a Boom Lift

by
A St. Louis man destroyed the Angel of Harmony statue in the St. Louis Basilica Garden on Tuesday night. Christopher Jaros destroyed the statue with a giant boom lift – photo via St. Louis Police Dept..

35-year-old Christopher Jaros was arrested on Tuesday evening after he destroyed the Angel of Harmony statue with a boom lift outside of the St. Louis Basilica in Missouri.

The man then fled on foot and fired a shot into an unoccupied car.

“The Angel of Harmony has graced the grounds of our city’s Cathedral Basilica since 1999, as a joyful reminder that our diversity is something to be celebrated, that truth, beauty and goodness unite us all. We need to be reminded of that daily. We are still learning about the extent of the damage, with great hope that this special sculpture can be restored,” said Archbishop of St. Louis Mitchell Rozanski in a statement.

KSDK reported:

According to a post from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the Angel of Harmony statue was knocked off its base by a boom lift.

Officers were called to the Cathedral Basilica at about 8 p.m., where they found the statue damaged and an unoccupied vehicle with a bullet hole. After reviewing the security video, they identified a suspect and began searching for him.

Police said officers spotted the man in the Central West End, but he ran off. The post said officers surrounded the area and used a police dog to track the suspect down near the intersection of Euclid and Maryland avenues.

The 35-year-old man was taken into custody. Police said they also believe the man was the one who fired the shot at an unoccupied car.

Security video from the intersection showed a shirtless man evading multiple officers before tripping and falling to the ground. The officers then surrounded him and took him into custody.

FOX 2 took a video from the Basilica Garden.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 