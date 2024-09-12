Springfield Ohio Father Says He Wishes His Son Was Killed by a White Man Instead of Haitian Illegal Alien

Last year Aiden Clark, an 11-year-old boy from Springfield, Ohio, was killed by Haitian illegal alien, Hermanio Joseph. Clark was on his way to his first day of school when his bus was struck by Joseph’s minivan, causing the bus to flip over and the young boy to be ejected from the vehicle.

Joseph, 35, had only been living in the country for a year and was driving without a U.S. driver’s license when he crashed into the bus filled with children, killing Aiden Clark.

The boy’s father, Nathan Clark, spoke during the Haitian migrant’s sentencing alongside his family who also made statements.

“Because of Mr. Joseph, our hearts will always be incomplete,” he said.

“He ended his life with the poor decision he made. He did that. Nothing he can say or do will ever make up for what he did,” Aiden’s brother added.

Joseph ended up being sentenced to 9-13 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Nathan Clark took the stand at a city commission hearing in the midst of political discourse regarding the Haitian migrant takeover of the Ohio city. Rather than using the opportunity to bring attention to the illegal alien crisis that ultimately led to his son’s unnecessary death, the father instead defended the migrant who killed his son while chastising those who he believes has used his son’s death for “political gain”.

“They have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now,” he said.

”My son was not murdered. He was accidentally killed by an immigrant from Haiti,” he continued.

Then in the name of wokeism, he said something unthinkable about his son.

“I wish that my son Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” he shockingly declared. “I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate spewing people would leave us alone.”

Nathan Clark’s statements about his son’s tragic death raise serious concerns about misplaced priorities and a troubling desire for political correctness over accountability. It is bewildering and deeply unsettling to hear a father express that he wishes his son had been killed by a white man rather than an illegal alien.

Aiden’s death was a result of recklessness, and it is disheartening to witness a father minimize that reality in favor of a misguided attempt to foster sympathy for those who have entered the country illegally.

In a time of such profound sorrow, one would expect Mr. Clark to stand firmly for his son and the injustice of his untimely death. Instead, he seems to be the one prioritizing political sentiments over fighting for the justice of his child.

Rather than calling for acknowledgement of the loss of young Aiden and the systemic issues that allowed for his tragic and preventable death, Nathan’s statements deflected responsibility of both the illegal alien and government policy.

Ultimately, Nathan Clark should have taken the opportunity to advocate for justice and accountability rather than attempt to shield the circumstances surrounding his death. Nathan should have honored Aiden’s memory by confronting the reality of what occurred and seek meaningful solutions to prevent further tragedies, allowing his son’s life to inspire positive change rather than stand as a defense of illegality.

WATCH: