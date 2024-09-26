Speaker Johnson Calls on Zelensky to Fire His Ambassador to U.S. After Partisan PA Events-“Clearly Election Interference”

The Gateway Pundit reported that while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the United States begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions, he used some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.
Zelensky also toured ammunition factories in Pennsylvania with Harris surrogate Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro where Shapiro took time out to sign bombs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has called for Zelensky to fire the Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova to the U.S. because “she cannot be trusted to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country.”
Johnson notes that the event was held in a battleground state with only Democrats, no Republicans were invited, and the clearly a partisan campaign was “and is clearly election interference.”
After organizing a partisan campaign event in a battleground state this week, Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova demonstrated she cannot be trusted to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country.
President Zelenskyy must immediately remove her. pic.twitter.com/7GmN1NECBs
— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 25, 2024
Dear President Zelenskyy:
I demand that you immediately fire Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova.
As you have said, Ukrainians have tried to avoid being “captured by American domestic politics,” and “influencing the choices of the American people” ahead of the November election. Clearly that objective was abandoned this week when Ambassador Markarova organized an event in which you toured an American manufacturing site.
The facility was in a politically contested battleground state, was led by a top political surrogate for Kamala Harris, and failed to include a single Republican because – on purpose – no Republicans were invited. The tour was clearly a partisan campaign event designed to help Democrats and is clearly election interference. This shortsighted and intentionally political move has caused Republicans to lose trust in Ambassador Markarova’s ability to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country. She should be removed from her post immediately.
Additionally, as I have clearly stated in the past, all foreign nations should avoid opining on or interfering in American domestic politics. Support for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to be bipartisan, but our relationship is unnecessarily tested and needlessly tarnished when the candidates at the top of the Republican presidential ticket are targeted in the media by officials in your government.
These incidents cannot be repeated. Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter, and I trust you will take immediate action.