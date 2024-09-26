Speaker Johnson Calls on Zelensky to Fire His Ambassador to U.S. After Partisan PA Events-“Clearly Election Interference”

The Gateway Pundit reported that while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the United States begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions, he used some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.

Zelensky also toured ammunition factories in Pennsylvania with Harris surrogate Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro where Shapiro took time out to sign bombs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has called for Zelensky to fire the Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova to the U.S. because “she cannot be trusted to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country.”

Johnson notes that the event was held in a battleground state with only Democrats, no Republicans were invited, and the clearly a partisan campaign was “and is clearly election interference.”

After organizing a partisan campaign event in a battleground state this week, Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova demonstrated she cannot be trusted to fairly and effectively serve as a diplomat in this country. President Zelenskyy must immediately remove her. pic.twitter.com/7GmN1NECBs — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) September 25, 2024

The letter reads: