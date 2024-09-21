Social Media Users Savage Tim Walz After He Poses for Cringe Photo-Op With His Truck to Give ‘Advice’ on Car Maintenance While Smearing President Trump and J.D. Vance (VIDEO)

Disgraced Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris sidekick Tim Walz decided this week to pose as an everyday American who loves his used car and hates President Trump, only for it to blow up in his face.

Walz posted a video on Friday called “The Manuel with Tim Walz,” showing himself working on his 1979 International Harvester Scout while falsely attacking Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), for being connected to Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation proposal the Trump campaign has completely disavowed.

“All right,” Walz says as he stands over his vehicle’s engine with the car hood open. “This thing, old school carburetor. You can always tell something about somebody’s maintenance when how clean their air filter is.”

“Look, to be able to work on this thing, you’ve got a manual. It shows you exactly what to do to fix things on this.”

“Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have a manual, too,” Walz continues. “It’s called Project 2025, and it’s a way to stick it to the middle class while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest.

“Look, they didn’t give me a manual for this if you didn’t plan on using it to fix your truck. They didn’t create that Project 2025 just to have it sit around as a doorstop.”

“We know who these guys are. We know they got a playbook to rig the economy. Let’s make sure it doesn’t,” he added. “And, you can always tell again, somebody, if they keep a clean air filter, they do good maintenance.”

WATCH:

You need a manual to work on my 1979 International Harvester Scout. Donald Trump and JD Vance have a manual, too. It’s called Project 2025, and it tells us exactly how they’re going to stick it to the middle class. pic.twitter.com/e5NjTY85tX — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 20, 2024

Social media users responded by destroying Walz. Many posted tweets that referenced his pathological lying about his military services, his history of forcing schools to provide tampons for boys, and a satirical meme about Walz getting his stomach pumped after ingesting horse semen.

Some also pointed out that Walz did not fix anything while blabbing about the Republican ticket.

What did you do, plug up all the leaks with tampons? — MAGA (@wwwMAGA_) September 20, 2024

Where in the manual does it say it’s OK to lie about your military service Tim Walz? Because that’s what you did. Ignoring it won’t help. We see your lies. — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 20, 2024

Tim Walz is pretending to be Tim Allen from Home Improvement — Hi, I’m KellyJo ‍♀️ (@BiologicalWoma2) September 20, 2024

You need a manual to change an air filter?!!?? — jenny (@JennyBells20) September 20, 2024

You’re creepy. Do you offer kids candy from that thing? — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) September 20, 2024

Do you need a manual to know how to milk a horse? — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 20, 2024