Social Media Users Savage Tim Walz After He Poses for Cringe Photo-Op With His Truck to Give ‘Advice’ on Car Maintenance While Smearing President Trump and J.D. Vance (VIDEO)

by
Tim Walz poses for a truck photo-up while trashing President Trump and J.D. Vance. (Credit: Tim Walz X Account)

Disgraced Minnesota Governor and Kamala Harris sidekick Tim Walz decided this week to pose as an everyday American who loves his used car and hates President Trump, only for it to blow up in his face.

Walz posted a video on Friday called “The Manuel with Tim Walz,” showing himself working on his 1979 International Harvester Scout while falsely attacking Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), for being connected to Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation proposal the Trump campaign has completely disavowed.

“All right,” Walz says as he stands over his vehicle’s engine with the car hood open. “This thing, old school carburetor. You can always tell something about somebody’s maintenance when how clean their air filter is.”

“Look, to be able to work on this thing, you’ve got a manual. It shows you exactly what to do to fix things on this.”

“Donald Trump and J.D. Vance have a manual, too,” Walz continues. “It’s called Project 2025, and it’s a way to stick it to the middle class while giving tax cuts to the wealthiest.

“Look, they didn’t give me a manual for this if you didn’t plan on using it to fix your truck. They didn’t create that Project 2025 just to have it sit around as a doorstop.”

“We know who these guys are. We know they got a playbook to rig the economy. Let’s make sure it doesn’t,” he added. “And, you can always tell again, somebody, if they keep a clean air filter, they do good maintenance.”

WATCH:

Social media users responded by destroying Walz. Many posted tweets that referenced his pathological lying about his military services, his history of forcing schools to provide tampons for boys, and a satirical meme about Walz getting his stomach pumped after ingesting horse semen.

Some also pointed out that Walz did not fix anything while blabbing about the Republican ticket.

Cullen Linebarger

