Singer Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris Is Not Black, Reportedly Fired Representative Who Apologized on Her Behalf

In an interview, Singer Janet Jackson claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris isn’t black.

In an interview with the Guardian, the youngest child of the Jackson family shared, “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Jackson added, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days.”

“I was told that they discovered her father was white,” added Jackson.

Shortly after Jackson made the comments, Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be a representative of Jackson, issued an apology and shared that Janet Jackson made the comments based on “misinformation.”

Jackson responded to Elmarsi’s remarks and stated he was not “authorized” to apologize on her behalf.

After making the unauthorized statement on Jackson’s behalf, Mo Elmasri told Variety in a statement that he was “fired” by Jackson.

