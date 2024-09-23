Singer Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris Is Not Black, Reportedly Fired Representative Who Apologized on Her Behalf

In an interview, Singer Janet Jackson claimed that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris isn’t black.

In an interview with the Guardian, the youngest child of the Jackson family shared, “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Jackson added, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days.”

“I was told that they discovered her father was white,” added Jackson.

Shortly after Jackson made the comments, Mo Elmasri, who claimed to be a representative of Jackson, issued an apology and shared that Janet Jackson made the comments based on “misinformation.”

Jackson responded to Elmarsi’s remarks and stated he was not “authorized” to apologize on her behalf.

Michael Jackson’s sister, Janet Jackson, just came out against Kamala Harris for claiming she’s black “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” Her comments have resulted in the entire mainstream media screaming and gnashing their teeth. THIS IS GOLD! pic.twitter.com/7O1AWsPzL1 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 21, 2024

Per MSN:

Janet Jackson has said Kamala Harris is not black. The singer, 58, was asked during an interview how she felt about America being “on the verge of voting in its first black female president”. “She’s not black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian,” she told The Guardian. “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days,” she added. “I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

After making the unauthorized statement on Jackson’s behalf, Mo Elmasri told Variety in a statement that he was “fired” by Jackson.