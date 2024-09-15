SHOCKING: New Video PROVES Immigrants are EATING Cats in Ohio | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.



ARTICLE 1: A Chris Rufo Investigation: SHOCK VIDEO!… Migrants Caught Killing and Grilling Cats in Dayton, Ohio

ARTICLE 2: Celebrity’s Fast-Food Chain Suddenly Closes All Locations Following Minimum Wage Hike

ARTICLE 3: 6 Dirty RINOs Sign Pledge with Democrats to Certify the Results of the 2024 Election – Without Knowing the Details

ARTICLE 4: CNN Data Analyst Reports Why Swift Endorsement May Have to Matter for Dems — And It’s Bad News for Kamala

ARTICLE 5: THE ABDUL HOAX: “a Person Who Doesn’t Exist” – Media Leftists “Fake Fact-Check” Trump On Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, Get DESTROYED by X Users (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.