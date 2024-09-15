SHOCKING: New Video PROVES Immigrants are EATING Cats in Ohio | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.


ARTICLE 1: A Chris Rufo Investigation: SHOCK VIDEO!… Migrants Caught Killing and Grilling Cats in Dayton, Ohio

ARTICLE 2:  Celebrity’s Fast-Food Chain Suddenly Closes All Locations Following Minimum Wage Hike

ARTICLE 3: 6 Dirty RINOs Sign Pledge with Democrats to Certify the Results of the 2024 Election – Without Knowing the Details 

ARTICLE 4: CNN Data Analyst Reports Why Swift Endorsement May Have to Matter for Dems — And It’s Bad News for Kamala 

ARTICLE 5:  THE ABDUL HOAX: “a Person Who Doesn’t Exist” – Media Leftists “Fake Fact-Check” Trump On Taliban Leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, Get DESTROYED by X Users (VIDEO) 

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 