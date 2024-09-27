“She Lost 325,000 Children” – Trump Slams Kamala Harris’ Open Border Policies in Press Conference Ahead of Kamala’s Arizona Border Visit (VIDEO)

President Trump on Thursday held a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, where he responded to Kamala Harris’ plans to visit the southern border in Douglas, Arizona on Friday.

“She’s going there to try and convince people that she wasn’t as bad as everybody knows she was. She was the worst in history!” the President remarked.

Kamala will reportedly call for increased border security during scheduled remarks. President Trump said, “She should save her airfare. She should go back to the White House and tell the president to close the border.” He continued, “He can do it with the signing of—just a signature on a piece of paper to the border patrol.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kamala Harris is visiting the border today for a photo-op as her historic illegal immigration and smuggling operation rages on.

Kamala will be in Douglas, Arizona, about two hours Southeast of Arizona’s second-largest city, Tucson. No further details were provided. Not surprisingly, the Harris campaign chose the farthest port of entry from Phoenix and Maricopa County, where over 60% of the state’s population resides.

She will still likely be met by protestors just as she was during her first and only visit to the Southern Border in El Paso, Texas, in June 2021. It's no wonder the Harris campaign decided to bring her as far away from the people of Arizona as possible.

It is also unclear if the trip is intended to pander to American citizens or to encourage her illegals to register and vote for her.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that non-citizens and illegal aliens in Phoenix, Arizona, admitted to being registered to vote, in an undercover video posted by the Oversight Project. They further expressed interest in voting for Kamala Harris.

During his remarks Thursday, Trump slammed Kamala as the "architect of this destruction" and "untold suffering, misery, and death upon our land."

He continued, "She keeps talking about how she supposedly wants to fix the border. We would merely ask, why didn't she do it four years ago?"

Trump also commented on the more than 320,000 children that the Biden-Harris Regime has lost.

An August report from the Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General admits that over 320,000 unaccompanied migrant children were lost track of and “are considered at higher risk for trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.”

291,000 of these missing children were never issued Notices to Appear or placed into removal proceedings. 32,000 children failed to appear on their court dates and are now missing.

"They're either dead, being sold into sex slavery, or just plain missing," said President Trump.

WATCH: