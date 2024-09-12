SHAMEFUL: Biden Admin’s John Kirby Said to Ignore Afghanistan Veterans Because They Don’t Vote Democrat

John Kirby of the Biden administration has just been caught saying something truly shameful about American veterans.

He did not realize that he had hit ‘reply all’ on an email inquiry sent to his office by FOX News seeking comment on veterans and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Kirby’s response stated that there was ‘no use in responding’ because these veterans are not Harris voters.

FOX News reported:

Kirby: ‘No use in responding’ to a ‘handful of vets’ on Biden’s botched Afghan withdrawal On the anniversary of 9/11, White House National Security Council communications adviser John Kirby dismissed the concerns of military veterans critical of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, writing in response to a Fox News Digital press inquiry that there’s “no use” weighing in on the veterans’ views. “Obviously no use in responding. A ‘handful’ of vets indeed and all of one stripe,” Kirby said in a “reply all” email chain Wednesday afternoon that appeared to be intended for White House staffers, but which also included Fox News Digital. Fox News Digital had reached out to the White House earlier Wednesday afternoon regarding critical comments from four veterans, including Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who blasted Kirby for his Monday press conference that they said provided “cover” for the Biden administration’s 2021 withdrawal… Kirby’s message was sent in error, with him following up with a Fox News Digital reporter, “Clearly, I didn’t realize you were on the chain.” Kirby sent the email while traveling with President Biden on the anniversary of 9/11.

People are really angry about this and rightfully so.

Kirby's honest opinion accidentally got to Fox News.

Soulless, evil, piece of shit.

Anytime these assholes say nice things about the military or the American people, they are lying. https://t.co/tAubRjxE8m — LeslieP (@less_tx) September 11, 2024

Has he been fired yet? https://t.co/mEZMxP9IEs — RBe (@RBPundit) September 11, 2024

Sadly, as Trump pointed out in the debate, no one gets fired by this administration for anything.