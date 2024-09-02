Senior Hamas Official Tells U.S. Students to ‘Escalate’ Anti-Israel Protests (Video)

Since the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel, pro-Hamas agitators have disrupted college campuses across the county, beaten up Jews in California, taken over subways in New York, indoctrinated schoolchildren, and so much more.

The MSM continues to push the narrative that these are just ‘peaceful protestors’ expressing their beliefs. But it is clear to anyone watching that there are nefarious actors in the shadows organizing, funding, and pushing these disruptive and dangerous demonstrations.

Even the Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, put out a statement confirming outside “influence efforts” during these protests.

One such nefarious actor, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal, has repeatedly fomented anti-Jewish sentiments and called for a global Muslim uprising in support of Palestine.

He urged Muslims worldwide to display their anger, not just in Muslim countries but also in diaspora communities around the world.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Mashal also officially thanked student protesters at American universities for their protests and anti-Israel encampments and for their participation in the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war.

According to The Palestine Chronicle, Mashal recently encouraged pro-Hamas students in the U.S. to continue their disruptive demonstrations and demand divestment from the state of Israel during a video speech at a conference in Istanbul last week.

“In a few days, the academic year will start again at universities worldwide,” Mashal said. “I call upon the student leaders in our Arab and Islamic countries, as well as in the East and the West, to renew the student movement in the broadest scope, in order to stop this criminal aggression.”

“You should be proud of yourselves, oh youths of our nation and the free people of the world.”

He continued, “Today, in the West Bank, within the 1948 borders, and in the diaspora, the escalation of this conflict is required … We want to go back to the martyrdom operations.”

“We should have an all-out confrontation. We should reignite this spirit in the West Bank and the 1948 borders. Otherwise, Israel will fight us piece by piece.”

Watch: