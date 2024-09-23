Several Top Officials Resign from Republican Mark Robinson’s NC Governor Campaign Amid ‘Alleged’ Comments on Porn Site – Something Democrats Would NEVER Do

Four top staffers from Mark Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign in North Carolina resigned on Sunday.

This comes after CNN released a hit piece targeting North Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (R) in a blatant attempt to sabotage a rising conservative star.

Four key members of Robinson’s campaign, including senior adviser Conrad Pogorzelski III, campaign manager Chris Rodriguez, and finance director Heather Whillier, announced their resignation.

In a statement, Robinson thanked the departing staff and expressed confidence in his campaign’s future.

“I appreciate the efforts of these team members who have made the difficult choice to step away from the campaign, and I wish them well in their future endeavors. I look forward to announcing new staff roles in the coming days,” Robinson said in a statement per NBC News.

He added that he is “confident our campaign remains in a strong position to make our case to the voters and win on November 5.”

This internal turmoil follows CNN’s release of a report alleging Robinson made offensive comments on a pornographic website called “Nude Africa” between 2008 and 2012, “in which he referred to himself as a “black NAZI!” and expressed support for reinstating slavery.”

Robinson wasted no time responding, releasing a fiery video denouncing the CNN report as a smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by his Democrat opponent, Attorney General Josh Stein.

“I wanted to take a minute to address the latest outrageous lies coming from my opponent’s dishonest campaign,” he wrote.

Josh Stein, who refuses to debate Robinson on the substantive issues affecting North Carolinians, seems content with letting the mainstream media do his dirty work.

“The news media is at it again. My opponent is at it again. You all have seen the half-truths and outright lies of Josh Stein on these ads over and over again. And now a story leaked by him to CNN is appearing now,” said Robinson.

“Let me reassure you, the things that you will see in that story, those are not the words of Mark Robinson. You know my words, you know my character, and you know that I have been completely transparent in this race and before.”

“Our opponents are desperate to shift the focus here from the substantive issues and focus on what you are concerned with to salacious tabloid trash. We cannot allow that to happen. And folks, we’ve seen this type of stuff in the past as well. Clarence Thomas famously once said he was the victim of a high-tech lynching.”

“Well, it looks like Mark Robinson is too, by a man who refuses to stand on stage and debate me about the real issues that face you. Instead, they want to focus on salacious tabloid lies.”

WATCH: