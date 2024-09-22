Senator Tom Cotton Defends President Trump When CNN’s Jake Tapper Attempts to Turn Anti-Semitism Toward Him-Points Out Hypocrisy of the Left (VIDEO)

Republican Senator Tom Cotton was on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper on Sunday. Tapper tried his best to make President Trump look bad over comments recent comments regarding the election and Jewish voters.

Senator Cotton, however, was quick to defend President Trump to provide an honest context, while reminding the viewers that the Democrat Party has been the party of true anti-Semitism this election.

Jake Tapper showed a clip of President Trump from last week where he gave a speech at an event that was about combating anti-Semitism. In his remarks, President Trump said, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss,” if they don’t vote for him.

“Are you comfortable with that?” Tapper asked Senator Cotton.

“Donald Trump has been saying things like this for at least 11 months, since the October 7th attack. I think the only reason the Democrats latched onto it this week is they see the polling that reflects Donald Trump winning record high amounts of Jewish voters for Republicans,” Senator Cotton said.

“Joe Biden has not backed Israel very much for the last 11 months. Kamala Harris has been much worse. She treats Benjamin Netanyahu like a school child as an assistant principal who’s constantly scolding him,” Senator Cotton continued.

“I’m talking about Jewish voters who vote for any number of reasons on any number of issues,” Tapper commented.

“He was talking about combating anti-Semitism, here and around the world. When was the last time Kamala Harris spoke about combating anti-Semitism?” Senator Cotton asked.

Jake Tapper kept pushing Senator Cotton about whether or not he was comfortable with President Trump’s comments. The bias was clear, considering that anti-Semitism has been coming from the left, especially from the ones supporting Hamas.

“Jake, it’s the Democratic party that has a large and growing anti-Semitic wing. That’s the party where anti-Semitism has festered for now for a year,” Senator Cotton continued.

Watch:

“Are you comfortable with him blaming it on the Jews preemptively?”@jaketapper challenges @SenTomCotton over Trump’s comments that if he loses in November, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with” it. pic.twitter.com/wtuip7D7Zv — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) September 22, 2024

It has been evident that since the October 7th attacks, anti-Semitism has largely been from the Democrat Party and organizations that support them. Numerous colleges had highly organized protests promoting Hamas while at the same time spreading anti-Semitism earlier this year.

Vice President Kamala Harris also showed weakness and a lack of leadership in July when she refused to attend Benjamin Netanyahu‘s address to Congress. This was a major insult to the Jewish people and demonstrated an inclination toward anti-Semitism.