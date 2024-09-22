Secret Service Agent “Accidentally” Shoots Himself with His Own Weapon

The Secret Service in America not only failed to protect President Trump from nearly getting assassinated on two occasions, but it’s so discombobulated that agents are now shooting themselves.

WUSA 9 revealed today that a United States Secret Service (USSS) agent was on duty Saturday evening right before 8 p.m. when he “negligently” discharged his weapon and shot himself. The incident reportedly happened near 32nd and Fessenden Streets in northwest Washington, DC.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries. The Secret Service is not making any further details public at this time as they plan to investigate what happened.

WUSA 9 reported:

A U.S. Secret Service (USSS) agent accidentally shot and injured himself Saturday evening. He is expected to survive. According to USSS, the agent was on duty during the “negligent discharge” while he was handling his weapon shortly before 8 p.m. in the area of 32nd and Fessenden streets Northwest. His injuries were not life threatening, and the officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. USSS says no one else was injured in the incident. No other details have been made public so far. The Secret Service’s Office of Professional Responsibility plans to investigate the incident.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported a second attempt was made on President Trump’s life last Sunday. Shots were fired at the 45th president’s golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon at roughly 1:30 pm as he was playing golf with real estate investor Steve Witkoff. The shooter, later identified as 58-year-old Trump hater Ryan Wesley Routh, shoved the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at the golf course before Secret Service agents opened fire on him.

This came just two months after he came within a centimeter of being killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, by a Democrat donor named Thomas Crooks.

These inexcusable breaches were made possible by former DEI-loving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle. Reports have revealed that instead of hiring the best possible agents, Cheatle has focused on ensuring more non-white and female agents regardless of qualifications.

Her replacement, acting director Ronald Rowe, has refused to fix these glaring issues and is now on the hot seat with Congress and the public. The situation is so bad that even far-left Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) has warned that the American public would be ‘shocked, astonished, and appalled’ by the level of incompetence and failure within the Secret Service.

This incident will raise even more questions with the public regarding Trump’s safety and provide even less confidence in the agency going forward.