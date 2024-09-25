Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Just Became Crypto Fraudster Sam Bankman Fried’s Prison Bunkmate

The crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried has a new roommate.

Following his arrest last week on sex trafficking charges, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly placed in the same housing unit as Bankman-Fried at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

NBC New York reports:

Combs and SBF, as Fried is commonly known, are both being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. The sources describe the unit as a barrack-style area currently housing about 18-20 inmates. These inmates range from high profile defendants, like Combs, to cooperators — inmates who may require special protection. The area is separate from the overall general population unit, but is common/shared living space, sources tell NBC New York. Combs was denied bail last week as he awaits trial on the federal charges. The music mogul has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. He has remained in custody in New York City since his arrest Sept. 16 at his Manhattan hotel by federal agents.

Prison authorities have refused to confirm the reports, citing security reasons.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) does not provide information about conditions of confinement, including housing assignments or internal security practices for any particular incarcerated individual,” the FBOP said in a statement.

Unfortunately for Bankman-Fried, Diddy is unlikely in the mood to be making new friends. According to People magazine, he has recently been placed on suicide watch amid concerns about his mental condition.

Appearing in court last week, the 54-year-old music mogul plead not guilty to a litany of serious crimes including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, is looking down the barrel of 25 years in prison after being convicted of money laundering and major financial fraud.

On the bright side, there should be lots of interesting late-night pillow talk.