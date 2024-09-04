Say What? Venezuelan Dictator Maduro Has Moved Christmas to October by Decree – Absurd Move Comes as Repression on Dissent Goes Into Overdrive

In a dictatorship, there’s not always room for common sense, and the absurd can become the letter of the law depending on the will of the strong man in power.

And while Venezuela did have some poor imitation of an election this year, there’s little doubt that the Bolivarian ‘President’ Nicolas Maduro is an autocratic leader in the South American country – a thinly disguised socialist dictator.

And as such, Maduro can afford to make political decisions that would be a laughing stock in any normal country – such as changing AGAIN the date of Christmas – of all holidays – to try and manipulate public opinion in a moment of crisis.

Sky News reported:

“Venezuela’s authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro has declared Christmas will start three months early in the country, in a move which some have suggested was made to further his own political goals. Venezuela has been gripped by protests over July’s contested presidential election, which saw Mr. Maduro re-elected for a third term despite global skepticism over the results.”

This comes as thousands of his critics are being arrested, with the opposition candidate Edmundo González – who actually won the election – having an arrest warrant issued against him.

But for Maduro, the political heir of bloody socialist dictator Hugo Chavez, it’s a joyful time.

“‘It’s September, and it already smells like Christmas’, the 61-year-old said on Monday night during his weekly television show. ‘That’s why this year, as a way of paying tribute to you all, and in gratitude to you all, I’m going to decree an early Christmas for October 1’.”

Venezuelan Bishops have protested the absurd, warning that the Christmas ‘is not to be used for political or propaganda goals’.

They insist on the obvious fact that Christmas starts on 25 December.

“This is not the first time Mr Maduro has declared the early arrival of Christmas. He did so during the COVID-19 pandemic, but never this early.

Despite the particularly tense political mood, Mr Maduro said the season will come ‘with peace, happiness and security’.”

Read more: