Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the FTX crypto Ponzi scheme.

Ellison was a key witness in the government’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

Crypto FTX scammer and Democrat darling Sam Bankman-Fried was previously hit with a superseding indictment and charged with using stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in campaign donations ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The 32-year-old Democrat darling spent more than $100 million to fund the 2022 midterms with his Ponzi scheme through the crypto exchange he founded (FTX).

Up to $2 billion is ‘missing’ after FTX collapsed.

Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor and he was funneling money through Ukraine – and that money sent to Ukraine was in turn used to fund the Democrats.

Earlier this year Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

ABC News reported: