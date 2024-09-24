Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the FTX crypto Ponzi scheme.
Ellison was a key witness in the government’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried.
Crypto FTX scammer and Democrat darling Sam Bankman-Fried was previously hit with a superseding indictment and charged with using stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in campaign donations ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
The 32-year-old Democrat darling spent more than $100 million to fund the 2022 midterms with his Ponzi scheme through the crypto exchange he founded (FTX).
Up to $2 billion is ‘missing’ after FTX collapsed.
Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor and he was funneling money through Ukraine – and that money sent to Ukraine was in turn used to fund the Democrats.
Earlier this year Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
ABC News reported:
Caroline Ellison, a key witness in the conviction of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for her role in one of the largest financial frauds in history.
Ellison, 29, a former crypto executive, had pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the federal fraud and conspiracy case involving the crypto trading platform. She cooperated with prosecutors and was a key witness during the trial last year of Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend.
Ellison — who was the co-chief executive of Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s companion hedge fund — testified over three days during the trial, telling the court she committed fraud with her former on-again, off-again boyfriend and at his direction.