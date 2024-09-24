Sam Bankman-Fried’s Ex-Girlfriend Caroline Ellison Sentenced to Two Years in Prison For Her Role in FTX Crypto Ponzi Scheme

by
Sam Bankman-Fried's former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, has agreed to cooperate with federal agents investigating the former FTX CEO.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s former girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, has agreed to cooperate with federal agents investigating the former FTX CEO. (@GRDecter / Twitter screen shot)

Sam Bankman-Fried’s ex-girlfriend Caroline Ellison was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the FTX crypto Ponzi scheme.

Ellison was a key witness in the government’s case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

Crypto FTX scammer and Democrat darling Sam Bankman-Fried was previously hit with a superseding indictment and charged with using stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in campaign donations ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The 32-year-old Democrat darling spent more than $100 million to fund the 2022 midterms with his Ponzi scheme through the crypto exchange he founded (FTX).

Up to $2 billion is ‘missing’ after FTX collapsed.

Sam Bankman-Fried is Biden’s second biggest donor and he was funneling money through Ukraine – and that money sent to Ukraine was in turn used to fund the Democrats.

Earlier this year Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

ABC News reported:

Caroline Ellison, a key witness in the conviction of FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday for her role in one of the largest financial frauds in history.

Ellison, 29, a former crypto executive, had pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with the federal fraud and conspiracy case involving the crypto trading platform. She cooperated with prosecutors and was a key witness during the trial last year of Bankman-Fried, her former boyfriend.

Ellison — who was the co-chief executive of Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s companion hedge fund — testified over three days during the trial, telling the court she committed fraud with her former on-again, off-again boyfriend and at his direction.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 