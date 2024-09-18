Governor Ron DeSantis Joins Jesse Watters to Discuss Florida’s Investigation of the Latest Attempt on Donald Trump’s Life (Video)

The Gateway Pundit reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida will be conducting its own investigation into the second assassination attempt on President Trump.

During a press conference on Tuesday, DeSantis said, “Today, I’m signing an Executive Order assigning the case involving the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to the office of statewide prosecutor under the supervision of Attorney General Ashley Moody.”

He also addressed the absurdity of allowing those seeking to prosecute Donald Trump to be responsible for adequately investigating the latest threat on his life.

“In my judgment, it’s not in the best interest of our state or our nation, they have the same federal agencies that are seeking to prosecute Donald Trump leading this investigation, especially when the most serious straightforward offense constitutes a violation of state law, but not federal law,” DeSantis said.

On Tuesday night, DeSantis joined Jesse Watters on Fox News to discuss Florida’s investigation.

Jesse Watters: Joining me now, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. So this happened in your state. What are you going to do about it, governor?

Ron DeSantis: Well, the state of Florida is going to do our own investigation. Clearly, there were multiple violations of Florida law. We also, I think, have an interest in vindicating the truth about where this guy came from, what his motivations were. The people of our state deserve that.

I don’t think it’s in the best interest of this country to say that agencies like the FBI and DOJ, which are trying to prosecute Trump in South Florida, they’re on appeal at the 11th Circuit, trying to reinstate an indictment that had been dismissed, that they’re the best people to turn around and, one, give us the truth about this defendant, but also to prosecute the case where they don’t have as strong of jurisdictional claims.

We are going to be doing our investigation. I’m going to have more to on that very shortly about what precisely we’re going to do. But I would know, Jesse, I played golf with the President when he was in office at that course. It’s a great golf course. That part of the property, the Fifth Green, the sixth hole, and then the seventh tee, that is right there up against the fence line.

So the fence line is covered with shrubbery.So if you were just walking by, you couldn’t really see inside.

But that is clearly the biggest point of vulnerability on that course, because if you’re burrowed in those shrubs, you have a pretty clear line of sight on a number of golf holes. When I heard that this had happened, there were conflicting reports. Maybe two people were shooting at each other. They said, no, this was meant for President Trump. I immediately knew exactly what part of the course it would have been in.

So how did this guy get in there? How was he able to burrow in? And yet we’re thankful that the Secret Service agent, when he saw the muzzle of the gun fire and caused the defendant to leave.

But that guy was burrowed in there, it seems like for the rest of the night.

How did that happen?

Jesse Watters: Right. Thank God for that agent. Thank God for that agent. But that course should have been swept before, and that vulnerability should have been neutralized.

When you hear the Democrats talk about this, I don’t personally feel that much sorrow or that much sympathy or even regret that this happened twice, governor. How do you understand that?

Ron DeSantis: What I saw, I saw a lot of Democrats attacking Trump today. Really didn’t even give this much of a thought. They’re just all out with the rhetoric all over again.

Look, we’ll see what this guy consumed.

It seems like he was a consumer of a lot of these corporate media narratives that the Democrats propagate. We’ll see. I think that’s what the investigation can show.

But I will say this, there’s a lot of people in our society who may have a screw loose and if you’re constantly telling them that American democracy is going to end if this guy gets elected President, well, somebody is going to feel that they’re justified for doing this.

I do think the apocalyptic rhetoric has increased the threats to Donald Trump. No question about it.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, because everybody wants to be a hero if you tee it up like that. Well, governor, thank God you’re investigating. Please share whatever you learn from your state’s investigation. That’s really important we get to the truth. Thank you.

Watch: