As the whole of Europe shifts right, few parties inflict such panic to the Globalists of the Euro-establishment as Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD), a party that is making sweeping gains in the East of the country and is polling nationally between 17% and 20%, in second place to the also right-wing opposition CDU.

While the failed Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has broken down the economy, calls AfD ‘far-right’ and Nazi, he sends billions of Euros to the real-life, present day Nazis of Ukraine – go figure.

Now, the co-leaders of the AfD, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, have sealed an agreement for Weidel to be the party’s next candidate for chancellor.

The agreement does not mean her candidacy is totally confirmed, as she still needs to be backed by party members during the AfD’s conference, scheduled for March next year.

Deutsche Welle reported:

“Weidel, who ran on a joint ticket with Chrupalla as the party’s candidates at the last federal election, was already seen as the runaway favorite for the nomination for 2025.”

Germany will hold its next federal election in September next year, if Scholz can hold firm until there.

“Weidel, an economist, has been co-leader of the AfD since 2019. Earlier this year, her party colleagues voted 79.8% in favor of her staying in the role.”

Weidel has been an AfD member since 2013, and joined the executive committee in 2015.

She was elected member of the Bundestag in the 2017 federal election.

“In 2017, the 45-year-old became the first lesbian woman to serve as a lead candidate of her party. She is in a civil union with her female partner, who is from Sri Lanka and lives in Switzerland. They have two adopted children.

[…] Since being founded a decade ago, the AfD has grown to become a significant force in Germany’s political landscape. Initially founded as a euroskeptic party, it has become more radical and focused on issues such as immigration.

The AfD made major gains in the European Parliament elections in June, as well as in three recent state elections, even emerging as the largest party in the eastern state of Thuringia.”

The deeply unpopular German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrat is shaking in its boots with the rapid growth of the AfD, and together with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, have refused to enter into governing coalitions with the AfD.

That makes it difficult for it to be part of a future government and winning the chancellorship – but not nearly impossible.

