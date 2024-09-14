Rick Harrison of ‘Pawn Stars’ Speaks at Las Vegas Trump Rally: ‘The Best Thing for This Country is Donald Trump’ (VIDEO)

Rick Harrison, the creator and star of the incredibly successful ‘Pawn Stars’ TV show spoke at the Trump rally in Las Vegas tonight.

Harrison talked about how Kamala Harris and the Democrats want to micromanage every aspect of people’s lives and that people know better than the government what is best for them.

He ultimately said that the best thing for the country is Donald Trump, and the crowd went wild.

Watch the clip:

You can watch a longer video below where Harrison talks about his friendship with Donald Trump and how he is nothing like what the liberal media portrays him as. This is great:

Harrison is a libertarian type Republican. He wants to be left alone by the government, and who can blame him?