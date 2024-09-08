RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy that Trump’s GOP Has Become Party of ‘Working People’ and ‘The Common Man’ (VIDEO)

Former Democrat and Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made the case that the Republican Party has become the party of ordinary American.

Kennedy joined Tucker Carlson and Vivek Ramaswamy at Tucker’s Live Tour event on Thursday. Kennedy was given a standing ovation from the pro-American crowd.

Incredible standing ovation for surprise guest Bobby Kennedy joining Vivek at tonight’s Tucker Live Tour! @RobertKennedyJr @VivekGRamaswamy pic.twitter.com/ghz6qlBYu3 — Lexi Ciccone (@TheLexiCiccone) September 6, 2024

Posting on the X platform, Kennedy said that the GOP under Trump’s effective leadership had become “the party of the common man” against the elitist Democrats.

“There’s been an inversion now where the Republican Party has become the party of the common man, of working people, of the middle class, and the Democratic Party has become the party of Wall Street, the Military Industrial Complex, Big Pharma, BigAg, Big Tech, the Big Banking Systems and all of what [Donald Trump] calls the Deep State,” he wrote.

There’s been an inversion now where the Republican Party has become the party of the common man, of working people, of the middle class, and the Democratic Party has become the party of Wall Street, the Military Industrial Complex, Big Pharma, BigAg, Big Tech, the Big Banking… pic.twitter.com/mhnYhCAEy4 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 8, 2024

His comments come after he recently suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

Kennedy also shared a clip from his recent discussion in Anaheim, California, where he appeared at a live event alongside Tucker Carlson and the businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Here is a transcript of his speech:

I saw Kamala Harris at convention, and she gave a speech that was very bellicose and belligerent. It was the kind of speech that was written by neocons and the CIA. The first time in history they had a CIA former director speaking right before her, Leon Panetta, and military people speaking at the Democratic Convention. Democrats were the anti-war party. They were the pro-Constitution party. They were the party that was against Wall Street and representing the little guys, the cops, the firefighters, union and labor people. In the 2020 election, roughly 50% of the people in this country voted for Donald Trump. But that group that voted for Donald Trump represented 30% of the wealth in our country. The 50% of the people that voted for Joe Biden represented 70% of the wealth. There’s been an inversion now, where the Republican Party has become the party of the common man, of working people, of the middle class. And the Democratic Party has become the party of Wall Street, of the military-industrial complex, of big pharma, big agriculture, big tech nto a corporate kleptocracy and a very, very oppressive oligarchical system, the kind of system that we fought a revolution to overthrow in 1776.

Last month, Kennedy confirmed in a separate interview with Tucker Carlson that he would be working to get Donald Trump elected and had even be invited to join his transition team.

“I’m going to work to get him elected. I’m working with the campaign. We’re working on policy issues together. I’ve been asked to go on to the Transition Team to help pick the people who will be running the government and I’m looking forward to that. I’m going to fight. I don’t know what would happen to me if we lose.”