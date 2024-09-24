Republicans Just Flipped This Crucial Swing State County in Registrations For The First Time in Over 50 Years

Republicans flipped a Pennyslvania county in terms of voter registration for the first time in over 50 years.

Luzerne County, located in northeastern Pennsylvania, now has more registered Republicans than Democrats for the first time in 1970.

WFMZ reports:

The Republican Party now leads in voter registration in Luzerne County, based on statistics the Pennsylvania Department of State released Monday. Republicans account for 87,415 of the county’s 203,321 registered voters. Democrats account for 87,332 registered voters, which means the Republicans lead by 83 voter registrations in the county. There are 22,414 unaffiliated voters and 6,160 voters registered with third parties, according to the latest totals.

Gene Ziemba, chairman of the Luzerne County Republican Party, told the local news outlet he was “excited that our work is getting out and being heard.”

“The celebration will not be till Nov. 5,” Ziemba said. “We can’t afford to take our foot off the gas. I believe Luzerne County holds the key to Mr. Trump taking Pennsylvania on Nov. 5. Luzerne County holds the key to the election.”

Last month, The Gateway Pundit reported that GOP voter registration across Pennsylvania was four times than their Democratic counterparts, a positive sign for Donald Trump’s campaign.

Some of the credit for this effort should be given to conservative activist Scott Presler, who is among the most popular grassroots activists who have led the way in voter registration efforts in Pennsylvania and across the country as a whole.

Posting on the X platform, Presler described the figures as "monumental."

"WE DID IT! IT IS DONE! We flipped Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, from [Democrat to GOP]," he wrote. "This is monumental, earth-shattering, ground shaking news. Thank you to EVERY single volunteer that contributed to this victory!"

WE DID IT! IT IS DONE! We flipped Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, from . This is monumental, earth-shattering, ground shaking news. Thank you to EVERY single volunteer that contributed to this victory! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 23, 2024

However, Trump will need to win more than just Pennsylvania to reign victorious in November.