CHICAGO, ILL, September 9, 2024 – Leading representatives of the U.S. Republican Party, including General Mike Flynn, along with numerous media attended the world premiere of the documentary “Hunter’s Laptop – Requiem for Ukraine”, which took place on September 5 in Chicago at Rebar in the Trump International Hotel.

Film and Trailer Now Available att Laptop Film.

General Flynn, former head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, gave a lengthy opening speech. Donald Trump’s former foreign policy advisor, George Papadopoulos, and representatives of the production team—director Igor Lopatonok and lead interviewer Simona Mangiante-Papadopoulos—addressed the guests. Guests were also shown a special video greeting from Trump’s longtime attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his chief strategy advisor, Steve Bannon. The film premiere was a key highlight of the Christian Orthodox Coalition’s gala reception at Trump’s Chicago Hotel.

“Hunter’s Laptop—Requiem for Ukraine” is a hard-hitting documentary that delves into the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, exploring the broader implications of political corruption, media manipulation, and international intrigue. The film begins with President Joe Biden’s inauguration and swiftly shifts focus to the controversial events leading up to and following the discovery of the laptop.

Through interviews with key figures, including whistleblowers, journalists, and lawyers, the documentary uncovers a web of corruption involving the Biden family, particularly concerning Ukraine and Burisma Holdings. The narrative highlights the influence of oligarchs, the deep state, and the manipulation of media and big tech to suppress critical information from the public.

The film also examines the Biden family’s personal struggles and moral conflicts, particularly Hunter Biden, who is portrayed as both a victim and an enabler in the unfolding scandal. As the documentary progresses, it connects these events to broader themes of global power dynamics, the erosion of democracy, and the struggle for truth in an era dominated by misinformation and political agendas.

“Hunter’s Laptop – Requiem for Ukraine” ultimately questions the integrity of the current political system, the role of the media, and the impact of unchecked power on democracy, urging viewers to confront the uncomfortable truths behind the headlines.

Lopatonok, who directed the critically acclaimed film Ukraine on Fire with producer Oliver Stone, has created a film that retraces the play-by-play coordinated effort to censor, smear, and destroy then-Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, along with the Trump campaign in 2020. In “Hunter’s Laptop – Requiem for Ukraine,” Lopatonok, along with Mangiante-Papadopoulos, get interviews from all the key players – from the NY Post reporter Miranda Devine to Trump strategist Steve Bannon to Giuliani himself. The film documents the orchestrated campaign to censor the laptop story and the conspiracy to cover it up with the media, Big Tech, and the Justice Department.

An unexpected but natural coincidence was that on the day of the premiere, the film’s topic, Hunter Biden, pleaded guilty to all counts of the tax evasion case. According to the case file, it was as a Burisma board member that Hunter Biden earned at least $7 million between 2016 and 2019, at least $5 million of which he spent on drugs, expensive hotels, and luxury cars. Today, Hunter Biden faces up to 15 years in prison, and it is the manipulation of the media and pressure

on key witnesses to withhold critical information that may be the most memorable fact about Biden’s tenure in the White House.

In addition to the corrupt activities of the Biden family, the filmmakers traced how, in pursuit of their interests, the democratic top brass of the United States changed the fate of entire countries and peoples. As noted by Andrei Derkach, “12 million residents of Ukraine have relatives in Russia and Belarus. That is, you can invent historical myths, you can tell an alternative history for the younger generation, but the generation that caught the period of the Soviet Union and early independence of Ukraine – they clearly understand where the roots [of distortion of history] come from.”

“You see this in the United States – you are also struggling with your history. Monuments are being torn down similarly, and names are being crossed out. Some of the conservatives are trying to preserve traditions and fight, but unfortunately, for the globalist hawks, just like the communists in their time, it’s important to come up with some myth, some goal, and then strive for that goal.”

One of the elements of this policy of the Democrats was the pressure and subsequent ban of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. “To arrange an escalation of the conflict, they go beyond all possible limits. For some reason, it seems to them that it is necessary to tear all the scruples to get into the church, to get into the soul. Deep State and the Democrats were obsessed with breaking all the bonds, wrestling with the history of our three nations. And yet, the church is standing; people are praying. This is millions of people. The Church is led not by the President, Patriarch, or Metropolitan but by Jesus Christ. Therefore, there will be certain consequences for all of them sooner or later,” said Derkach.

The documentary “Hunter’s Laptop—Requiem for Ukraine” will be available on many streaming platforms and will also be aired on several major television channels (One America News Network, etc.). All links to the movie and information about its creators and speakers can be found at Laptopfilm.tv.