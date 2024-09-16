Prosecutors Ask for 6 Years in Prison for Italy’s Conservative Deputy PM Mateo Salvini for Prohibiting Illegal Migrant Boat From Disembarking on Italian Port

Unchecked mass migration continues to be the most controversial point of dispute in Europe between populists/conservatives and the Liberal/Globalist apparatus.

Those fighting against the veritable invasion by illegal migrant have many times to face political and even legal persecution.

That’s the case of Italy’s Deputy PM Mateo Salvini. The conservative firebrand has long fought against the myriad of migrant boats, and now is facing steep prison time as prosecutors pursue an absurd legal case against him.

The prosecutors have requested a six-year prison sentence for Salvini, for prohibiting rescued migrants from disembarking in an Italian port back in 2019.

Telegraph reported:

“During closing arguments in Palermo, prosecutors argued that Mr Salvini was trying to promote and position himself during a political crisis when he knowingly broke Italian law and international conventions by blocking the migrants from landing.

‘Six years in prison for having blocked arrivals and defended Italy and Italians? It is madness,” responded Mr Salvini, who was not present in court. “Defending Italy is not a crime’.”

A group of 147 migrants was rescued from rubber boats in the Mediterranean coming from Libya.

The rescue was made by Open Arms, a Spanish non-profit ‘human rights’ organization.

“As interior minister at the time, Mr Salvini refused to assign a port of safety for the migrants to disembark, even when asked by Giuseppe Conte, then prime minister, whose Five-Star Movement was in a coalition with Mr Salvini’s League party.”

Prosecutors charged Salvini with ‘kidnapping’ and ‘refusal to execute acts of office’.

“’Between human rights and the protection of state sovereignty, it is human rights that must prevail in our fortunately democratic system’, Geri Ferrara, prosecutor, said in his summing up.”

Conservative French leader Marine Le Pen and Elon Musk, Tesla chief executive, offered support on social media for Salvini, who is now infrastructure minister in Giorgia Meloni’s Right-wing coalition government.

“Ms. Meloni also criticized prosecutors, calling it ‘incredible that a minister of the Italian Republic risks six years in prison for doing his job defending the nation’s borders’.”