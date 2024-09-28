Professor Who Held Machete to Reporter’s Throat Now Leading Pro-Palestine Crowd in Violent Chants of ‘Slitting the Master’s Throat’

The Gateway Pundit reported on New York City professor Shellyne Rodriguez who went viral for a pattern of disturbing behavior.

First, Rodriguez vandalized a pro-life table at Hunter College and cursed out students.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America | Pro-Life Gen (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

Then, after being confronted by a New York Post reporter about the incident, she threatened the reporter and raised a machete to his neck.

“Get the f*ck away from my door, or I’m gonna chop you up with this machete!” she shouted.

“Get the f*ck away from my door! Get the f*ck away from my door!” she shouted before slamming her front door.

According to the New York Post, the professor followed the reporter and cameraman outside and threatened them.

Rodriguez, who pleaded guilty to harassment and menacing, is at it again.

Wearing a ‘Police Murder People’ t-shirt now being hawked online, she recently led a pro-Palestine crowd outside the Brooklyn Museum in chanting, “Our ancestors dreamed of us slitting the master’s throat.”

As Rodriguez raged from the stage, the supportive crowd mindlessly chanted her unhinged statements.

Watch (language warning):

NYC, Sept. 20 — Shellyne Rodriguez, the far-left academic who put a machete to the throat of a NYPost reporter last year, lead a crowd outside the Brooklyn Museum in chanting: “Our ancestors dreamed of us, slitting the masters throat.” Video by @L2FTV: pic.twitter.com/iEwl5UhZtz — Andy Ngo ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) September 21, 2024

Constitutional expert Jonathan Turley wrote about Rodriguez in his newest book, “The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage,” and noted, “She is the very face of an age of rage.”