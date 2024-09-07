Professor Tells Glenn Beck That the Democrats Are No Longer a Political Party, Has Become Something Unholy (VIDEO)

Professor Bret Weinstein recently appeared on the Glenn Beck show and suggested that the Democrat party is no longer a political party and has morphed into something that is unholy.

His commentary is especially powerful because Weinstein is a fairly liberal guy who has presumably supported Democrats in the past.

This is a transformation that many former Democrats have gone through in recent months and years. People look at today’s Democrats and they don’t even recognize it as the party that supported Barack Obama in 2008.

Just a few days ago, Weinstein was on the Joe Rogan show where he talked about how Democrats cheat, and now this.

Partial transcript via Glenn Beck on Twitter/X:

“It’s NOT a political party. It has been captured by something that has objectives that have no place in a democratic society.” “It has engineered a FALSE coalition to demand preposterous things, to rationalize the abuse of power it exercises when it is in office.” “If you think about it as a group of Americans who have a view of the way the country should be governed, you’ll be scratching your head. If, on the other hand, you think of it as a HOSTILE force, one that has no interest in the wellbeing of average Americans, it makes a lot more sense.” “The people who are vocally supporting it are in some ways VICTIMS of a psychological operation that has convinced them to support things that are, frankly, UNHOLY.”

Watch the video below:

.@BretWeinstein on the current state of the Democratic Party: “It’s NOT a political party. It has been captured by something that has objectives that have no place in a democratic society.” “It has engineered a FALSE coalition to demand preposterous things, to rationalize the… pic.twitter.com/EzMMP5Ag0l — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) September 6, 2024

You know the Democrats have changed when a Kennedy endorses the Republican in a presidential race.