President Trump Speaks on Illegal Immigration Crime in Wisconsin — “Border Czar Harris Went to The Border to Lie” (VIDEO)

President Trump Speaks on illegal immigration in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin on September 28th, 2024

President Trump delivered remarks in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin on the consequences of illegal immigration and the impact it has made on the American people.

He told the crowd that Kamala’s border policies have destroyed a lot of people’s lives and her trip to the border was based on lies.

“Border czar Harris went to the border to lie in the most shameless and horrible way possible. At the very site where she released so much suffering, misery and death. There is no greater act of disloyalty than to extinguish the sovereignty of your own nation right through your border,” Trump said.

“She must never be allowed to become President of the United States,” Trump continued.

“What she’s done is a total disqualifier,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also discussed the overwhelming statistics of illegal alien crime and how under her watch that things will get worse.

“Kamala also let in 25,272 illegals convicted for rape, sex offenses or sexual assault. 62,231 criminal aliens convicted of violent assault. Everything but death happened to the people they assaulted. In total, she let in 425,431 people convicted of and these are convicted of the worse crimes,” Trump said.

“They’re not going to change, they’re only going to get worse,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also told the crowd that the invasion of illegals are affecting small towns. The residents of these towns are living in fear of illegal alien crime.

“Small towns in America are terrified of migrants coming in and even when they haven’t yet arrived, they are terrified,” Trump said.

“Honestly, I’ll tell you they are not gonna take it much longer and I guess the easiest way and the best way is on November 5th you’ve got to vote for Trump because we are not gonna let it happen,” Trump continued.

Watch:

