President Trump Savages Irrelevent RINOS Dick and Liz Cheney Over Endorsement of Radical Kamala Harris

Sticking to her modus operandi of trashing fellow Republicans (unless they are fellow turncoats like Adam Kinzinger), Cheney jumped at the opportunity to weigh in when the moderator asked if she wanted to “make history” by endorsing a presidential candidate.

Liz told the audience, “And as a conservative, someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this. And because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only will I not be voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

Daddy Dick Cheney, the former vice president and architect of America’s foreign wars, also endorsed the radical Harris.

Dick, with apparently very few self-reflection skills and a memory that seems to have blacked out memories of his war-mongering days, called President Trump a “threat to our republic.”

President Trump savaged the two irrelevant RINOS on Truth Social.

“Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races!”

“They couldn’t get Scooter Libby, who did so much for them (but was so unfairly treated!), PARDONED. I did it!”

“He’s the King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars, wasting Lives and Trillions of Dollars, just like Comrade Kamala Harris.”

“I am the Peace President, and only I will stop World War III!”

“What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information – IT’S GONE. Much of it proved that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for J6 – DIDN’T PROVIDE SECURITY.”

“Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!”