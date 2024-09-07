President Trump Receives Very Warm Welcome at Wisconsin Rally- “With Your Vote This Election, Their Lying, Cheating, Thieving, Hoaxing, and Plotting Will Come to an End.” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally on Saturday in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

His airplane, “Trump Force One,” landed in Mosinee, Wisconsin, to a patriotic crowd waiting for him.

Trump Force One has LANDED in Mosinee, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/RKl4n8Qnxt — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 7, 2024

President Trump received a very warm welcome from the crowd of patriots who waited for hours to see him.

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Mosinee, Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/uzUwY9wOSE — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 7, 2024

Trump told the crowd that with their votes, the corruption will stop.

“They loot the economy. They give trillions and trillions of dollars to their left-wing cronies while you pay the cost of rampant inflation,” Trump said.

“With your vote this election, their lying, cheating, thieving, hoaxing, and plotting will come to an end,” Trump said.

“With your vote this election, their lying, cheating, thieving, hoaxing, and plotting will come to an END.” — President Trump in Mosinee, WI pic.twitter.com/iV2u4bHKzy — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 7, 2024

President Trump also talked about the corrupt New York trial sentencing being delayed because he is innocent, and they don’t have a case.

“The Manhattan DA witch hunt against me has been postponed because everyone realizes that there is no case because I did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

“It’s a political attack against me by comrade Kamala Harris and sleepy Joe and other radical left opponents for the purpose of election interference,” Trump continued.

Watch: