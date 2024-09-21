President Trump Holds Rally in North Carolina- “This Election is About the Economy, This Election is About the Border.” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina to a very enthusiastic crowd.

Trump Force One arrived as the crowd anticipated his arrival. The 45th President knows how to make an entrance!

Watch:

MOMENTS AWAY: President Trump to speak in Wilmington, NC as Trump Force One makes landing pic.twitter.com/XkAgRLUZgw — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2024

The crowd cheered as President Trump took the stage to address his supporters. Our President is truly loved by the American people.

Watch:

NOW: President Trump takes the stage in Wilmington, North Carolina pic.twitter.com/y36wwGjjnM — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2024

President Trump told the crowd of Patriots that he will win North Carolina. The response from the crowd was pure excitement with the crowd cheering loudly.

“Exactly 45 days from now we are going to win North Carolina. We are going to defeat Kamala Harris, and we are going to Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump pledges to WIN North Carolina, defeat Kamala Harris in 45 days pic.twitter.com/Tcau59NmR8 — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 21, 2024

While Kamala is avoiding the issues and giving useless answers to questions, President Trump is out there talking about what is truly important to the American people, the economy, and the border.

“This election is about the economy, this election is about the border. That’s what it is, and I am your border President. Your border President. Kamala would be your invasion President. She would be your country destroying President,” Trump said.

Watch: