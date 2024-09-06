President Trump and His Lawyers Nuke E. Jean Carroll in Fiery Presser (VIDEO)

President Trump and his attorneys held a press conference Friday morning at Trump Tower after they appealed the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll defamation case.

In 2019, E. Jean Carroll alleged Donald Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations and called E. Jean Carroll a “whack job” who’s “not my type.”

In May 2023, a jury found that Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll and awarded her $5 million in damages.

Trump’s attorneys on Friday appealed this verdict and asked the judge for a new trial.

Will Scharf, a former federal prosecutor and an attorney for Trump, delivered a powerful statement dismantling Trump’s sexual assault accusers.

President Trump nuked E. Jean Carroll during a presser on Friday.

President Trump is also appealing a judgement in a separate lawsuit involving E. Jean Carroll.

In January, a 9-person jury ordered Trump to pay a total of $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for statements he made defending himself against false rape accusations.

President Trump in March posted a $91.6 million bond as he appealed the E. Jean Carroll judgment.