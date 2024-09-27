President Trump Goes There: Nancy Pelosi “Should Be Prosecuted” for Her Insider Trading (VIDEO)

Democrat privilege.

Nancy Pelosi made a fortune off of insider trading – but it’s OK because she’s a Democrat.

President Trump unloaded on Nancy Pelosi in a press conference Thursday in New York City.

President Trump: Nancy Pelosi has a little problem because her husband sold their Visa stock. They had a lot of Visa stock. One day before Visa was announced that Visa is being sued by the Department of Justice. Think of that. Nancy Pelosi sold vast amounts of Visa stock one day before the big lawsuit that we all read about a few days ago was brought against Visa. You think it was luck? I don’t think. She should be prosecuted. Nancy Pelosi should be prosecuted for that. And she should also be prosecuted for J6 because she turned down 10,000 or any number she wanted, soldiers or National Guard. I hope you all read what John Solomon wrote two days ago, because if you read it, you’d see that Donald Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. It’s a scam. It’s a scam.

President Trump was speaking about Nancy Pelosi’s career of insider trading that has made her and her San Francisco family very, very rich.

This week, news broke that Nancy Pelosi’s husband dumped at least $500,000 of their Visa stock worth up to $1 million just weeks before the Department of Justice slapped the financial giant with an antitrust lawsuit.

Trump is right.

This isn’t the first time Paul Pelosi has traded at an opportune moment in time.

On July 3, a disclosure showed that the former Speaker of the House’s spouse unloaded 2,000 shares of Visa, valued somewhere between $500,000 and $1 million. All this, just three months before the federal hammer dropped.

BREAKING : The DOJ plans to open up a lawsuit against Visa saying they illegally monopolized the US debit card market Pelosi sold ~$1 Million dollars of Visa $V just 2 months ago Wild. — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) September 24, 2024

BREAKING: Pelosi is back on the Trading Desk She just bought ~$5M of Broadcom $AVGO and another $1.2M of Nvidia $NVDA She also sold ~$500K of Tesla and ~$536K of Visa $V pic.twitter.com/RGQoG4oW3F — Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker ♟ (@PelosiTracker_) July 3, 2024

Nancy Pelosi’s office, of course, was quick to deny any wrongdoing. Her spokesperson claimed that Pelosi has no involvement in any stock transactions.

“Speaker Pelosi does not own any stocks, and she has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions,” the congresswoman’s spokesperson told The Post.

Visa shares plummeted by 5.5% after the news of the lawsuit hit the markets. And yet, the Pelosis dodged that bullet by a matter of weeks. Coincidence? Skeptics are right to ask: How much did Nancy Pelosi know? Did her perch as a top Democratic power player give her insider knowledge that her husband conveniently acted upon?

Public records and filings don’t lie. Even though Paul Pelosi’s stock dump didn’t occur at the height of the market fallout, the timing of the sale—mere weeks before a bombshell antitrust lawsuit—raises a cloud of suspicion.

Last year, Paul Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of Google stock in December – a month before the Department of Justice and Merrick Garland filed their antitrust lawsuit.

In 2022, Paul Pelosi exercised $1 million to $5 million Alphabet call options before Democrats proposed a congressional stock trading ban. In the same year, Paul Pelosi sold all of his NVIDIA stock just one day before Congress was set to vote on a bill that would boost domestic production of semiconductors.