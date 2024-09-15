Porn Star Stormy Daniels Says There is a ‘Strong Possibility’ Trump Will Try Her For Treason

The disgraced porn actress Stormy Daniels has claimed there is a “strong possibility” that Donald Trump will try her for treason if he wins the White House back in November.

In a profile for Rolling Stone magazine, Daniels said that Trump resents her for role in his hush money show trial and his sham conviction by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg at the request of the Biden regime.

The profile explains:

Surprisingly, her feelings about Trump are somewhat more complex. “I don’t think he necessarily hates me,” she says. “I think he hates the situation [I’ve put him in].” She has consistently maintained her belief that Trump never truly wanted to become president, and is only running because his ego prevents him from acknowledging failure. But that doesn’t detract from the existential threat she knows a second Trump term would pose. “He doesn’t want to be president. He wants to be king,” she says. “He wants to sit on his gold-toilet throne and wear a fuckin’ — I don’t know. I do hate him, in that way.” So Daniels keeps touring, and keeps running, and keeps speaking out against Trump — even though she feels she has lost far more by doing so than she has gained. She still has to pay Trump’s legal fees related to a separate defamation case, still has to contend with the threats posed by the amorphous “they.” And if he wins the election, she feels there is a “strong possibility” he will have her tried for treason. “[Either way], there will be chaos,” she says. She is constantly faced with reminders that her life has changed, that the sense of security she felt she had achieved prior to 2018 will continue to elude her. “I’m sitting in this yard, and I’m thinking, ‘My horses should be standing there,’” she says. “I should be looking at my daughter’s pony. It’s simple things like that, which are a reminder that I have to live this every day.”

Daniels did not expand on how Trump intends prosecute her and on what specific laws he will accuse her of having violated.

Despite her complaints and cries for attention, Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) has been cashing in on the fame she has generated from her alleged relationship with Donald Trump.

Back in May, it emerged that Daniels had raised almost $1 million through a GoFundMe campaign intended to help her move her a safe house and repaying the legal fees incurred during Trump’s criminal trial.

Meanwhile, Daniels still owes Trump himself $600,000 in legal fees after a judge ordered her to cough up the money for filing a frivolous lawsuit against him.