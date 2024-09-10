Please Help J6 Political Prisoner Isaac Thomas Prepare For Important Legal Milestones

The Gateway Pundit has shared the heartbreaking story of what has been done to J6er Isaac Thomas.

Isaac was orphaned at the age of 6 and endured years of abuse and neglect as a child— trafficked through various placements while in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services. Thomas emancipated himself at 16 and got involved in political activism.

Isaac, who was only 18 at the time of January 6, was inspired to speak out for other victims of the failed foster care system when he went to the Capitol along with thousands of other Americans to peacefully protest and make their muffled voices heard.

Isaac is on the cusp of a busy few months with some key milestones on the calendar.

On October 3, Isaac will be in Washington, D.C., for an in-person pretrial hearing.

At the hearing, they will send out the jury notices and finalize instructions for a jury trial.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin on December 6th.

From D.C., Isaac will then head to Colorado to meet with Lynn Johnson. Johnson was appointed by President Trump to Assistant Secretary of the Department Health and Human Services, the agency that oversees the foster care system at a federal level.

Despite the miscarriage of justice he is currently fighting regarding January 6, Isaac continues to be inspired and compelled to fight the system that abused him so brutally as a child and to protect other children from enduring what happened to him.

He has filed several lawsuits against the failed system that he shares allowed years of abuse and neglect against him and other children.

During his meeting with Johnson, he hopes to discuss ways to help President Trump fix the foster care system during his second term.

On October 19th Isaac will turn 22. He spent his 21st in the DC jail.

Isaac has also shared that he is no longer with Condemned USA and has a new legal fund here.

Isaac is also grateful for the support he has received for his new business venture to pay for his legal bills and survival and shares, “I have about 600 total jam orders and am sending them out as quickly as possible. Some orders are a little bit delayed but if they have any questions about it, they can email [email protected].”

Isaac asks for special prayers specifically for the jury notices and that they will be sent to the right people saying, “Even if we get one christian on the jury I would have a chance.”