PLAYING DEFENSE: Kamala Harris Campaign Now Scrambling to Hold Events in Supposedly ‘Safe’ Blue States

by

In the coming days, Kamala Harris and surrogates for her campaign are doing events in blue states that are supposedly safe for her. Why do you suppose that is?

It has been barely a week since the Democrat National Convention, for which Harris really got no poll bounce, and now her campaign is doing events in blue states.

Democrats must be absolutely terrified. Who knows what their internal polls are telling them?

Breitbart News reports:

Kamala Harris Retreats in Scramble to Defend Blue States

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign is going on defense as former President Donald Trump gains steam in blue states after Harris’s failure to achieve a post-convention bump, which most modern campaigns take for granted.

The campaign is sending Harris and her top surrogates — ticket mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and husband Doug Emhoff — to blue states after a weekend of planned swing state visits.

On Wednesday, Harris will reportedly visit New Hampshire — where she enjoyed only a four-point advantage, according to an Emerson College/WHDH survey before the convention — for a campaign event yet to be announced. Walz will be in his home state of Minnesota, where Trump has cut Harris’s lead from ten to only five points since Walz joined the ticket, according to two KTSP/SurveyUSA polls.

Political pundit and journalist Mark Halperin has been tweeting about this.

If Democrats are worried about Minnesota and Virginia, their internals must look absolutely awful.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012.

