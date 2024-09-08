Parents Sue School District Over Policy that Roomed Students with Opposite Sex During Overnight Trips and Allowed a Biological Woman to Supervise Young Boys Showering

According to the Daily Wire, parents are suing a Colorado school district due to its “transgender Students” policy that allowed and encouraged children of the opposite sex to be roomed together during overnight trips.

Not only did the school district allow students to bunk with whatever sex they claimed to be – but teachers and chaperones who claimed to be the opposite sex, were also permitted to share rooms with minors of the sex they identified with during these trips.

From the Daily Wire:

“Jefferson County School District’s “Transgender Students” policy requires that all students on overnight visits are to be roomed by their gender identity, rather than their actual sex. The district shared this policy with transgender-identifying students and chaperones, but not with students or their parents. The three families suing the district on behalf of their children — Joseph and Serena Wailes, Bret and Susanne Roller, and Robert and Jade Perlman — did not learn about the policies until their children found themselves rooming with students and chaperones of the opposite gender on trips, the lawsuit states.”

According to the lawsuit, one disturbing incident exposed that an 18-year-old transgender biological female who only identified as a ‘male’ for a single week, was permitted to share a cabin with 11 and 12-year-old boys. At the same time, monitor their changing/shower schedule.

Another incident reveals that an 11-year-old girl was assigned to a room with a biological male who claimed to identify as female.

The parents allege in the lawsuit that their past requests to remove their children from the subject of the policy went ignored as the district was more keen on accommodating the transgender students over the students who are uncomfortable with their spaces being inappropriately infiltrated by the opposite sex.

”JeffCo violated parents’ fundamental rights by refusing to give them truthful, pertinent information about their children’s overnight accommodations, thus frustrating their ability to make informed decisions about their children’s education and related matters,” the lawsuit continues.

“This constitutional violation also threatens the children’s right to bodily privacy, which is implicit in the concept of ordered liberty.”

The district has not yet responded to the lawsuit.