PAINFUL: Befuddled Joe Biden Gets Yanked from Room by One of His Handlers as He is Peppered with Tough Questions from Reporters (VIDEO)

Another painful yet unsurprising scene unfolded at the White House involving our alleged “president.”

Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday at the White House in Washington, D.C., highlighting his so-called “Investing in America” agenda. This was the kickoff event to a series focusing on gaslighting the public on the money the regime has flushed down the toilet in attempting to create manufacturing jobs.

The remarks came just one day after Biden took part in a Labor Day campaign event with Kamala Harris before he was booted off the stage by the Democratic Presidential nominee.

Biden spoke to several people during the “Investing in America” event, including a cancer patient. Among the items Biden highlighted were four laws passed by Congress: the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS For America, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

As The Gateway Pundit readers know, these pieces of legislation helped create the inflation crisis that is crippling American families.

After concluding his remarks, TV footage captured Biden being peppered with several challenging questions from reporters. Many of the questions were about Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin and five other Jewish hostages were found dead in a tunnel under Rafah, Gaza on Saturday after being murdered by Hamas and Biden’s despicable response which blamed Israel.

Biden is then seen flashing a stupid grin and placing a paper in his binder. Unsure of what to do next, Biden looks to his right for help.

A middle-aged man finally arrives to ‘save the day.’ Relieved, Biden gets up and engages in a short conversation.

The man then eventually leads the befuddled Biden out of the room.

WOW: Biden’s handlers remove him as he is attacked with questions from reporters he is too confused to answer pic.twitter.com/TVfB6fN7a6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 3, 2024

Sadly, no one will be held accountable for covering up Biden’s obvious cognitive decline.