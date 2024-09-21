PA Senator John Fetterman Admits Donald Trump Has a Special ‘Connection’ With the People of Pennsylvania After Assassination Attempt

On Thursday, Democrat Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman spoke with at The Atlantic Festival.

Although Fetterman was highly critical of President Donald Trump during his remarks, he had a warning for Goldberg. Fetterman stated that Trump has a “special” connection with the people of Pennsylvania following an assassination attempt on July 13 at a rally in Butler, PA.

Fetterman told Goldberg, “Trump has created a special kind of a hold … and he’s remade the party and he has a special kind of place in Pennsylvania.”

“And I think that only deepened after that first assassination attempt.”

He continued, “I also want people to understand, you know, and it’s not science, but there is, there’s energy and there are kinds of anger on the ground in Pennsylvania — and people are very committed and strong.”

“Trump is going to be strong and … we have to respect that.”

“And I joked that his signs became like the state flower – and you see that everywhere.”

As for some polls suggesting Kamala Harris is leading in his state, Fetterman expressed skepticism and recalled similar polls in 2016 that showed Hillary Clinton leading in PA by seven points yet President Trump won the state.

“Everybody thought that it was in the bag, but that’s not the energy and the other kinds of things that were really consistent with what I’m witnessing all across,” Fetterman said. “And then, sadly, we saw what happened.”

He added, “People understand who he is and what he’s about, and enough people think that that’s the feature, and it’s not a bug.”

Watch (relevant part begins at 13:03)