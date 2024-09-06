OVERTOURISM WOES: New Zealand Triples Tourist Prices to Enter the Country – Rome May Start Charging for Access to Famed Trevi Fountain

All over the world, the scourge of over-tourism has cities scrambling to deal with the phenomenon, trying to exploit its attractions and still give its citizens a half-decent place to live in.

This week two different examples of this trend have arisen, in two distant parts of the world, as removed as Oceania and Europe.

In New Zealand, authorities have decided to triple the cost for tourists to enter the country.

The Tourism Minister says the price hike would be used to maintain infrastructure and pay to preserve the country’s conservation areas.

“The levy fee will triple to $62 from Oct. 1. But the charge does not apply to New Zealand or Australian citizens, or citizens of many Pacific Island nations.

Tourism groups are concerned the hike will dissuade travelers.”

According to the Tourism Minister, a $62 levy would only represent a 3 percent of what the average international tourist spent in New Zealand.

“’Increasing the (levy) means we can continue to grow international tourism to support economic growth while ensuring international visitors contribute to high-value conservation areas and projects, such as supporting biodiversity in national parks and other highly visited areas and improving visitor experiences on public conservation land’, Tourism Minister Matt Doocey said on Tuesday.”

The government has introduced the present $22 levy in 2019.

“The current fee raises about $49.5 million each year, while New Zealand taxpayers pay about $547 million a year on tourism and conservation, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said.”

Meanwhile, in the world-famous Italian capital of Rome, visiting the 18th-century Trevi fountain in Rome could start costing you more than just the coin you toss in the water.

Italian officials will allocate time slots to visit the historic Trevi Fountain in an effort to curb overcrowding of the area.

“Drafted plans reveal the fountain would require timed reservations to be made in advance, limiting the number of people allowed to access the steps, Reuters reported.

In 2022, there was 1.4 million euros ($1.52 million) collected in coins that were thrown into the Trevi Fountain.”

Last year, no less than 36 million tourists visited the Lazio region, where Rome is located.

“Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri told reporters on Wednesday, ‘The situation at the Trevi Fountain is becoming technically very difficult to manage’, adding that the measures are ‘a very concrete possibility’, according to Reuters.

The measure would include officials asking non-residents to make a ‘symbolic’ contribution of around $1 or $2 while residents would be able to access the fountain for free.”

Six million Americans traveled to Italy in 2023.

Italian cities have been implementing policies to reduce over-tourism, and the country presently charges a tourist tax of around $1 to $5 per person per day.

“Venice initiated a pilot program in April to charge day-trippers an entry fee with the intention of trying to reduce the influx on peak days.”

