Oprah Winfrey Says People Should Have “Reverence” for AI

In a recent interview with ABC News‘ Good Morning America, Oprah Winfrey shared details on her new ABC Primetime special “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special.”

In the interview, Winfrey shared that the first time she heard about AI and used it was when she had a conversation with Sam Altman, the CEO of Open AI.

Winfrey was initially skeptical of the new technology but changed her opinion and shared, “After Sam Altman was telling me about all the things that I could do, I was saying, ‘Okay, don’t be scared. ‘ You can get the ChatGPT app.'”

Later in the interview, Winfrey told ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis, “I don’t think we should be scared; I think we should be disciplined, and we should honor it and have a reverence for what is to come.”

Oprah Winfrey is offering her take and sharing her experience on artificial intelligence ahead of her ABC Primetime special, “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special.”https://t.co/BOZH2wB7qB — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 12, 2024

Per ABC News:

Oprah Winfrey is offering her take and sharing her experience on artificial intelligence ahead of her ABC Primetime special, “AI and the Future of Us: An Oprah Winfrey Special.” Speaking to ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis in an interview with “Good Morning America” which aired on Thursday, the multi-hyphenate media mogul said “we are in for the ride of our lives” with the technology… Winfrey also shared her opinion and advice for those who have fear over the technology and have yet to become a user. “I don’t think we should be scared,” she said. “I think we should be disciplined and we should honor it and have a reverence for what is to come and respect, because I think it’s going to change in ways that are unimaginable for the good.”

Some notable figures featured on Winfrey’s new Primetime special are CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman, Co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Oprah Winfrey is hosting a special about AI next week on ABC. Her guests include OpenAI CEO @sama, @BillGates, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and @MKBHD. pic.twitter.com/tqm5Copeeg — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 30, 2024

Last month, Winfrey spoke at the Democratic National Convention and claimed Republicans were trying to scare voters.

READ: