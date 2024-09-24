Obama’s SECRET Celebrity FUELED Plan to Steal the 2024 Election REVEALED | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WOW! Barack Obama’s Former Canadian Ambassador Reveals Zoom Call With Hollywood Celebrities and Social Media Influencers To Discuss Undetectable Way To Steal The 2024 Election

ARTICLE 2: WATCH: Fox News’s Sandra Smith Embarrasses Kamala Harris Lackey and Makes Her Implode After Asking Pointed Questions About Harris’s ‘Plan’ to Lower Prices

ARTICLE 3: DEVELOPING: James O’Keefe and OMG Team Detained Near Canadian Border by Vermont State Police Night Before Huge Announcement

ARTICLE 4: Singer Janet Jackson Claims Kamala Harris Is Not Black, Reportedly Fired Representative Who Apologized on Her Behalf

ARTICLE 5: Lawmakers Prepare for ‘Mass Casualty’ Event, Push Constitutional Amendment to Undermine Election Integrity and Control House Vacancies in a ‘National Crisis’

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.