‘Nobody Asked You’: Singer Pharrell Williams Tells Celebrities to ‘Shut Up’ About Politics

by
Pharrell Williams / The Hollywood Reporter

The singer Pharrell Williams has said that celebrities should stop talking about politics.

With less than two months to go until the all-important presidential election, Williams said that celebrities should focus on other things.

“I don’t do politics,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “In fact, I get annoyed sometimes when I see celebrities trying to tell you [who to vote for]. There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them.”

He continued:

I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.’ When people get out there and get self-righteous and they roll up their sleeves and s—, and they are out there walking around with a placard: ‘Shut up!’

So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people and I care about the country, but I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.

His comments come more than a week after pop megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris, who she described as a “steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Meanwhile, Williams himself has previously tried to steal the political limelight.

Back in 2017, he berated Donald Trump over his plans to construct a border wall and said that “white nationalists” were trying to take over the country.

“They keep talking about a wall. But the enemy is this divisive mentality. It’s on this side of the wall… The white nationalists are walking towards your future. What you gonna do?”

Spoken Like a True Leftist: Singer Pharrell Williams Says “Real Enemy” Is “On This Side of the Wall” (Video)

