NFL’s Chain Gang Received CPR After Collapsing on the Sideline During Ravens-Raiders Game

A member of the NFL’s chain gang collapsed during the second quarter of the Week 2 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders.

With 2:36 left in the quarter, the worker suddenly fell to the ground, prompting immediate action from the Ravens’ medical staff, who rushed to his aid and administered CPR, according to CBS Sports.

Players and coaches from both teams took a knee on the field, many visibly shaken as they watched the medical staff battle to save a life.

The worker was attended to before being loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field, where he was reportedly responsive and moving his hands and arms.

“A member of the chain gang crew collapsed. He was immediately attended to by medical personnel. Upon leaving the field, he was alert and responsive. He’s being taken to a local hospital,” Baltimore Ravens said in a statement.

Footage of the incident circulated rapidly on social media: